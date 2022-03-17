Man in custody after attempted bank robbery, police chase

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man will be charged for an attempted bank robbery and police chase Thursday.

Barry Paul Mullins, 35, is being treated at a hospital for minor injuries and then will be charged with attempted bank robbery, felony attempt to elude police and other related charges, according to a city spokesman.

Police say about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Mullins walked into Carter Bank and Trust at 4 East Commonwealth Boulevard and opened a bag, ordering the teller to put money in the bag, but left without getting money.

Officers encountered Mullins as he was leaving the bank on a motorcycle, according to police, who chased him, and he was taken into custody after crashing into a police vehicle.

