March Madness meets St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - March Madness met St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Roanoke Thursday.

Lindsay and Kevin Snow had the bar to themselves, as they sat down at Corned Beef and Co. for a March Madness marathon.

“This is my favorite time of year, the basketball tournament plus St. Patrick’s Day on the same day; we live for it” Kevin Snow told WDBJ7. “We’ve been here since 11 waiting for it to start at 12.”

The TVs were tuned, the beer taps at attention and the rooftop bar ready to welcome back the crowds that disappeared with COVID-19.

“We’ll have regulars who haven’t been in for a while and it’s like, hey, where’ve you been,” said Manager Aaron McCoy. “And people have been trying to be safe, and now it’s time for people to get out, have a good time and start living again.”

At 202 Social House, Trevon West was happy to be enjoying St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness with his cousin and a friend.

“This is a dream come true,” he joked. “It does feel good to not have to wear a mask, and not be confined in our own spaces, so it is good to be out and around people again.”

And with more than 30 televisions showing multiple games, the restaurant is looking forward to a big night and beyond.

“Especially after the last two years,” said co-owner Neal Keesee. “I think people are really going to come out and get back to that social aspect of being out.”

Both restaurants were offering specials, and looking forward to the large crowds they expected Thursday night and into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

