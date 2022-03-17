Member one donating $2,000 to Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Member One Federal Credit Union is donating $2,000 to the The Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund through the Worldwide Foundation of Credit Unions, according to the company Facebook page.

“We are deeply saddened by the events unfolding in Ukraine, and like many others, want to show our support,” said Frank Carter, President/CEO of Member One Federal Credit Union. “Credit unions across the globe have an incredible history of supporting one another in times of need, so we are honored to make this contribution to the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions to help stabilize the Ukrainian national credit union system. We believe safe access to affordable financial services is a right that all people should be guaranteed.”

The WFCU began raising money to give support to Ukraine’s Credit Unions which are being affected by the war.

Anyone interested in Anyone interested in making an institutional or individual donation to The Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund can do so by visiting https://www.woccu.org/.

