Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Member One donating $2,000 to Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund

Member one donating $2,000 to Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund
Member one donating $2,000 to Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund(Member One Federal Credit Union)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Member One Federal Credit Union is donating $2,000 to the The Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund through the Worldwide Foundation of Credit Unions, according to the company Facebook page.

“We are deeply saddened by the events unfolding in Ukraine, and like many others, want to show our support,” said Frank Carter, President/CEO of Member One Federal Credit Union. “Credit unions across the globe have an incredible history of supporting one another in times of need, so we are honored to make this contribution to the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions to help stabilize the Ukrainian national credit union system. We believe safe access to affordable financial services is a right that all people should be guaranteed.”

The WFCU began raising money to give support to Ukraine’s Credit Unions which are being affected by the war.

Anyone interested in Anyone interested in making an institutional or individual donation to The Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund can do so by visiting https://www.woccu.org/.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Lynn Epps
Wife of man shot, killed by police missing
VA report recommends new medical center in Roanoke to replace Salem facility
Governor Youngkin proposes gas tax holiday
Adrian Puckett mugshot
Man sentenced after death of girlfriend’s daughter
Joseph Akers mugshot
Covington man gets three life sentences for child molestation

Latest News

WDBJ7 Photo
Causes of death confirmed in Covington triple shooting
March Madness at Beamer's
March Madness at Beamer's
St. Patrick's Day at Beamers
St. Patricks Day at Beamers
Delta Dental Group Tips for Celebrating Holidays
Delta Dental Group Tips for Celebrating Holidays