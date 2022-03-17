Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Netflix tests ways to end password sharing

Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their...
Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their passwords.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Soon, you may not be able to use your mom’s Netflix account.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their passwords.

The first feature would have subscribers add sub-accounts to their current account for people with whom they do not live. The new sub-accounts would be added to standard and premium plans, come with separate logins and profiles, and cost an additional $2 to $3 every month.

Netflix is also testing a feature where users can transfer their profile to a new account or make it a sub-account.

The company said they will be testing the new features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru over the next few weeks.

There’s no word on if it plans to also test the features in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Lynn Epps
Wife of man shot, killed by police missing
VA report recommends new medical center in Roanoke to replace Salem facility
Governor Youngkin proposes gas tax holiday
Adrian Puckett mugshot
Man sentenced after death of girlfriend’s daughter
Joseph Akers mugshot
Covington man gets three life sentences for child molestation

Latest News

A promising golfer from Texas was among the nine killed in a deadly car accident in New Mexico.
Pastor of college golfer killed in crash reflects on young man's potential
The University of Virginia spring commencement has been canceled, according to a release from...
Virginia, Stanford win swimming relays at NCAAs
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden COVID coordinators leaving in April, Jha to take over
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 17, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 17, 2022