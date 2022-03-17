Hometown Local
New Free Clinic of Central Virginia CEO champions health care access for all

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Free Clinic of Central Virginia has selected its new CEO.

Jen Webb is the new head of the clinic. She had been serving as interim CEO since last year.

Her vision is to ensure anyone who needs help can get it. She says that stems from her time working in the emergency department.

”I was just constantly shocked by the lack of access to care in our community and so that kind of spurred a movement in me that I really wanted to do what I could to increase access,” said Webb.

She says getting an urgent dental care program up and running is an immediate priority.

