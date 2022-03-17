Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

ODU launching first four-year Manufacturing Engineering Technology Degree in Virginia

Old Dominion University Monarchs shock Virginia Tech Hokies in 49-35 upset. (Source: Old...
Old Dominion University Monarchs shock Virginia Tech Hokies in 49-35 upset. (Source: Old Dominion University)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Old Dominion University announced Thursday it will launch the state’s first four-year Manufacturing Engineering Technology Degree at its Norfolk campus and at a satellite site at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, in Danville.

The new program will be part of the Batten College of Engineering and Technology Engineering and Technology Department.

IALR will host third- and fourth-year undergraduate level classes for the Manufacturing Engineering Technology bachelor’s degree program of ODU on its Danville campus. The classes will be offered in person, remote or hybrid.

Students in Southern Virginia can also enter the program in different ways, including community colleges; the Academy for Engineering and Technology resourced by IALR; career and technical dual-enrollment programs; and incumbent workers.

“This partnership reinforces Old Dominion University’s commitment to workforce development and leadership in the maritime industry,” said ODU President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. “Students across Virginia will be able to gain the necessary skills to fill essential defense jobs, aligning talent with opportunity.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Lynn Epps
Wife of man shot, killed by police missing
VA report recommends new medical center in Roanoke to replace Salem facility
Governor Youngkin proposes gas tax holiday
Adrian Puckett mugshot
Man sentenced after death of girlfriend’s daughter
Joseph Akers mugshot
Covington man gets three life sentences for child molestation

Latest News

Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in the line of duty
Schools to observe “Blue and Black Day” in support of fallen officer’s family
Lynchburg Teachers Could See Raises
Lynchburg City Schools
Lynchburg City Council to take up proposed school district budget featuring 8% pay increases
Virginia Tech Grad Receives User Experience Doctorate
Virginia Tech Grad Receives User Experience Doctorate