Radford Police looking for woman reported missing

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford City Police Department is asking for help from the public finding a woman whose family reported her missing.

Audrey Snow Gusler, 20 of Radford, is white with brown hair and blue eyes; she is 5-foot-4 and about 166 pounds, according to police. Family members reported her missing March 8, 2022, they last heard from her February 26.

Police say Gulser is believed to be with Brendon Lee Howard, 20, possibly in a 2013 white Nissan Sentra with VA license plate ULS-3893; they may have traveled to West Virginia or Ohio.

No foul play is suspected, according to police, who just want “to ensure that Ms. Gusler is found safe.”

Anyone with information about Gusler’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. Jason Slaughter at (540) 731-3624.

