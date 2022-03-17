Hometown Local
Restaurants, bars prepare for big crowds during St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness

By Janay Reece and Daniel Grimes
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s St. Patrick’s Day and the beginning of March Madness!

Many restaurants, bars, and businesses preparing for festive celebrations and game days with special menus.

Restaurants like Beamer’s 25 are excited to welcome crowds back to celebrate.

WDBJ7s morning team stopped by to preview what they’ve cooked up.

They’ve created special dishes for St. Patrick’s Day that includes Irish favorites like roast beef and potatoes.

Plus, for March Madness games they’ll have a list of wings, burgers, and drink specials to eat as you watch your favorite hometown teams play in the tournament.

Managers at the restaurant say they expect larger crowds through the weekend as their specials continue.

