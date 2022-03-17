Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke councilman found guilty of embezzlement

(Roanoke City Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey, Jr. was found guilty of embezzlement Thursday afternoon.

That came after the Democrat pleaded no contest and accepted a plea agreement with a second charge being merged with the first.

Jeffrey will be sentenced June 7.

Jeffrey, Jr., had been charged with two counts of embezzlement in a trial that started Wednesday. The Commonwealth alleged he had stolen money from a local non-profit.

He was convicted Tuesday of two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses in a separate trial.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Lynn Epps
Wife of man shot, killed by police missing
VA report recommends new medical center in Roanoke to replace Salem facility
Governor Youngkin proposes gas tax holiday
Adrian Puckett mugshot
Man sentenced after death of girlfriend’s daughter
Joseph Akers mugshot
Covington man gets three life sentences for child molestation

Latest News

Climate Change Photo
Appeals court revives Biden climate damage cost estimate
Old Dominion University Monarchs shock Virginia Tech Hokies in 49-35 upset. (Source: Old...
ODU launching first four-year Manufacturing Engineering Technology Degree in Virginia
COVID-19 Graphic
Percentage of positive COVID tests continues decline in Virginia
WDBJ7 Sports Chief Travis Wells joins us from Fiserv Forum for the start of the NCAA Tournament!
WDBJ7+: Travis Wells is at Fiserv Forum for Start of March Madness!