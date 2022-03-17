Roanoke councilman found guilty of embezzlement
Mar. 17, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey, Jr. was found guilty of embezzlement Thursday afternoon.
That came after the Democrat pleaded no contest and accepted a plea agreement with a second charge being merged with the first.
Jeffrey will be sentenced June 7.
Jeffrey, Jr., had been charged with two counts of embezzlement in a trial that started Wednesday. The Commonwealth alleged he had stolen money from a local non-profit.
He was convicted Tuesday of two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses in a separate trial.
