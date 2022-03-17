Hometown Local
Roanoke River Greenway “missing link” now under construction

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After years of dispute and delay, the “missing link” in the Roanoke River Greenway is now under construction.

Crews have been clearing a mile-long stretch along the Roanoke River near Bridge Street and the Walker Foundry property.

Once this section is complete, users will be able to travel from Salem to the Regional Water Pollution Control plant in Southeast Roanoke, and connect with the Tinker Creek Greenway.

Michael Clark is the Director of Roanoke Parks and Recreation.

“It’s the culmination of 25 years worth of advocacy and hard work to really bring greenways and trails to the forefront,” Clark told WDBJ7, “and to show that they’re a major component of the Valley’s quality of life.”

The project includes a new bridge across the Roanoke River, and the work will take about 18 months to complete.

The city hopes to open the new section in the Fall of 2023.

