Roanoke councilman’s embezzlement trial begins

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The second trial for a convicted Roanoke City Council member started Wednesday.

Robert Jeffrey, Jr. is charged with two counts of embezzlement.

Jeffrey was convicted Tuesday of two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses in a separate trial.

Wednesday morning, Jeffrey decided not to take a plea agreement from the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth alleges Jeffrey stole money from a local non-profit.

Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization, or NNEO as it’s referred to, is an organization that helps with low-income housing in Northwest Roanoke.

During opening statements, the Commonwealth alleged Jeffrey used NNEO’s money for personal use, including such things as construction projects and buying appliances to make his mother’s home better, and dining out.

”He was entrusted with that money to do a specific job and that was to manage the properties that NNEO owned. The evidence is going to demonstrate to you, ladies and gentlemen of the jury, beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jeffrey used that money in many different ways outside of that specific direction. He did that to benefit himself or to benefit others,” said Sheri Mason, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“Mr. Jeffrey did all of those things. The question is why did he do that? The evidence will be that he did that with specific authorization to benefit NNEO and the citizens of Northwest Roanoke,” said Jonathan Kurtin, defense attorney.

During witness testimony, multiple receipts and checks were presented to the jury that were obtained during search warrants for some of the items.

The trial is expected to continue Thursday afternoon.

