Russia’s invasion of Ukraine impacting Virginia farmers

By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The war in Ukraine is disrupting exports and supply chains, causing massive effects on farmers.

Exports such as grain and production of oilseeds, fertilizer, and petroleum are being disrupted by Russia’s military invading its neighbor. The Virginia Farm Bureau says this is creating a lot of volatility for farmers in the commonwealth.

“It’s going to take a long time to figure out what these implications are even if the conflict on the ground, the fighting on the ground, ended today or if it goes for however long,” Robert Harper with VFB said. “No one knows, obviously, but the repercussions of this are going to be felt everywhere.”

Ukraine is the world’s largest exporter of sunflower seeds and other sunflower products. That trade is also taking a hit due to the military assault of Ukraine.

