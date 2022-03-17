Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Schools to observe “Blue and Black Day” in support of fallen officer’s family

Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in the line of duty
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in the line of duty(Covington Police)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Schools in the Alleghany Highlands are joining to support law enforcement and first responders, and send their condolences to the family of fallen Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie.

Officer Ogilvie was killed Monday, March 14, while responding to a call for assistance from a local business. .

Alleghany County Public Schools, Covington City Public Schools, Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, Rivermont School-Alleghany Highlands, and the Shenandoah Autism Center will observe “Blue and Black Day” Friday.

According to the school districts, many employees and students in Alleghany County Public Schools, Covington City Public Schools, Rivermont School-Alleghany Highlands, and the Shenandoah Autism Center will be wearing blue and black to show their support for law enforcement officers and first responders Friday, March 18. DSLCC students are on break, but the college’s employees will participate.

“We are so appreciative of all our local law enforcement agencies and the many services they provide to us as citizens and as a school family. We extend our most sincere condolences to Officer Ogilvie’s family, friends, and colleagues,” stated Covington City Public Schools Superintendent Melinda Snead-Johnson and Alleghany County Public Schools Superintendent Kim Halterman in a joint statement.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in the line of duty
WATCH: Covington Police release name of officer killed in line of duty; body transported
Tracy Lynn Epps
Wife of man shot, killed by police missing
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
City Councilman found guilty of obtaining money under false pretenses

Latest News

Proposal to relocate Salem VA Medical Center draws reaction from employee union, veterans
Robert Jeffrey Jr.
Roanoke councilman’s embezzlement trial begins
This image provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation shows a closed section of...
Disaster declaration approved for storm that led to clogged I-95
Sen. Tim Kaine says push for more aid to Ukraine will continue.
Kaine says push for more aid to Ukraine will continue; Warner, Cline react to speech