Schools to observe “Blue and Black Day” in support of fallen officer’s family

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Schools in the Alleghany Highlands are joining to support law enforcement and first responders, and send their condolences to the family of fallen Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie.

Officer Ogilvie was killed Monday, March 14, while responding to a call for assistance from a local business. .

Alleghany County Public Schools, Covington City Public Schools, Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, Rivermont School-Alleghany Highlands, and the Shenandoah Autism Center will observe “Blue and Black Day” Friday.

According to the school districts, many employees and students in Alleghany County Public Schools, Covington City Public Schools, Rivermont School-Alleghany Highlands, and the Shenandoah Autism Center will be wearing blue and black to show their support for law enforcement officers and first responders Friday, March 18. DSLCC students are on break, but the college’s employees will participate.

“We are so appreciative of all our local law enforcement agencies and the many services they provide to us as citizens and as a school family. We extend our most sincere condolences to Officer Ogilvie’s family, friends, and colleagues,” stated Covington City Public Schools Superintendent Melinda Snead-Johnson and Alleghany County Public Schools Superintendent Kim Halterman in a joint statement.

