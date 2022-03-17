St. Patrick’s Day cocktails can be not so festive for your teeth

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As you’re indulging in that green beer for St. Patrick’s Day, you might not be thinking about your pearly whites.

Jeremy Butterfield with Delta Dental of Virginia appeared on WZBJ24 Thursday morning to talk about the potential issues with alcohol and dental health.

“Among other oral health dangers including excessive sugar, acid and teeth staining, one of the key impacts is dry mouth. The ADA warns that drinking excessively can reduce saliva flow over time, which can lead to tooth decay and other oral infections such as gum disease. Heavy alcohol use also increases your risk for mouth cancer,” says Butterfield.

But there are some key things to do to prevent oral health problems.

“A simple solution for St. Patrick’s Day is to mix in some glasses of water during the revelry and be sure to brush your teeth after the festivities have ended,” he says.

