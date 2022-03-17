Superintendent of Montgomery County schools terminated

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County School Board voted Thursday night to terminate the contract of Superintendent Mark Miear without cause.

According to the district, the termination was “for reasons discussed in their recent closed session meeting and under the terms decided upon during that meeting.”

“This decision is one that we take seriously,” said Board Chair Sue Kass. “We are not able to comment about why this decision was made, but we as a Board are united in this vote.”

Miear had been superintendent since 2016.

The school division has released no further information about the termination, but plans to immediately begin the process of finding a new superintendent, saying staff, parents and community members will have opportunities to participate in the process.

The board voted on approving a contract for Annie Whitaker as interim superintendent during the search process. Whitaker has served as the deputy superintendent for MCPS since 2019. Before that, she was the director of human resources in MCPS and has experience as an assistant superintendent and as a director of curriculum and instruction.

“We are grateful to Ms. Whitaker for stepping into this role while she continues her duties as deputy superintendent,” said Board Chair Sue Kass. “I know that she is up to the challenge and will continue the division’s forward momentum.”

