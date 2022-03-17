USDA Secretary aims for new approach to nation’s diet

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Throughout the pandemic, communities nationwide were challenged with feeding millions of people. This came as restaurants closed, store shelves were bare and food supplies were disrupted.

Thursday, the head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the agency is taking a new approach based off what we learned during the pandemic.

Speaking at Columbia University, Secretary Tom Vilsack said many leading causes of death are influenced by nutrition-related diseases like obesity and diabetes.

The USDA wants to shift the focus from “food insecurity” to ”nutrition security” to ensure everyone has access to healthy, affordable food.

Vilsack said he aims to help re-center the economy to support rural agricultural producers.

The USDA will make decisions based off four main pillars of focus:

-Meaningful Support at all Stages of Life

-Connecting Americans to Healthy, Safe and Affordable food systems

-Changing the Language of Nutrition to make it easier to understand

-Prioritizing Equity

“COVID was essentially a wakeup call, a very specific reminder of what we’ve known for some time,” he said. “That there is indeed a connection between our overall health and our diet.”

He added the USDA also wants to focus on making healthy, affordable food accessible in rural communities. He also talked about shifting the economy to support more small and mid-level agricultural producers.

You can watch his address here:

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.