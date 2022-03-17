UVA, VCU move on to second round in NIT
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for UVA and VCU College Basketball fans!
UVA’s men’s team won its first game in the NIT Tournament last night with a score of 60 to 57 over Mississippi State.
The Hoos will face North Texas in the second round on March 20.
As for VCU, the Rams will play Wake Forest in round two on March 19.
