Virginia man sentenced for distributing graphic child pornography

(KCTV5 News)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARION, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - A Marion man who used the online messaging application KIK to distribute child sex abuse materials featuring prepubescent children has been sentenced to 87 months in federal prison, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Travis Shane Smith, 38, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of knowingly distributing visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to court documents, Smith was identified as being a member of a known child pornography online chat room by an undercover law enforcement officer working out of Wisconsin.

While on KIK’s chatroom messaging board, according to the US Attorney’s Office, Smith posted graphic videos of preteen children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including two videos of men having sex with prepubescent females.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Virginia State Police, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department investigated the case.

