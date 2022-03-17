Virginia, Stanford win swimming relays at NCAAs

Hometown Local
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Virginia broke a meet record to win the 200-yard medley relay and Stanford won the 800-yard freestyle relay in the opening night of the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships.

Virginia freshman Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Lexi Cuomo and Kate Douglass claimed the program’s first NCAA title in the event with a meet record time of 1:32.16.

The Cavaliers also finished second in the 800-yard freestyle relay to lead the standings with 74 points.

Stanford’s time of 6:48.30 in the 800-freestyle relay was two seconds faster than the team’s time at the Pac-12 Championships.

The quartet of Torri Huske, Taylor Ruck, Regan Smith and Brooke Forde had a five-second victory for Stanford’s 12th national title in the event and fourth since 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

