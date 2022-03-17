Weather conditions played key roles in Amherst County forest fire spread, containment

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews were called out along Route 501 near Snowden Tuesday to a fire that started in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

Although the fire is under investigation to determine the cause, the Virginia Department of Forestry says weather conditions helped initial embers gain traction.

“Currently in most of the state of Virginia we’re at abnormally dry drought conditions, and so things are easily spread at this point in time,” said Gary Hall-Matson, forestry technician.

Hall-Matson says he got a call about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to head to the scene. He says that’s when the fire was spreading quickest as it headed up the side of a mountain.

He says wind helped carry embers across Route 501 and spread to more of the forest.

Crews used bulldozers to carve a containment path to control the spread. They also credit midweek rainfall for aiding in containment.

“The rain put a big damper on that cause we can’t flow enough water with fire engines to get out there and it’s so far. We don’t have enough hose to get as far as the fire went,” said Hall-Matson.

He says the situation could have been worse.

“If we hadn’t gotten here as quickly as [we did], we would be looking at possibly stopping the fire at a different location, maybe a lot bigger than almost 100 acres,” said Hall-Matson. “We had contingency plans in in case it got bigger, but we’re glad we didn’t have to use those plans.”

They plan to monitor the area in the upcoming days to ensure everything is safe.

There’s not currently a timeline on how long the investigation will take.

