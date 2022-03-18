Alleged MS-13 gang member signs plea agreement in 2017 Bedford County murder case

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - In March 2017, Lynchburg 17-year-old Raymond Wood was killed along Roaring Run Road in Bedford County.

A group of alleged MS-13 gang members was charged in connection to his death.

Although many have already faced trial or have been sentenced, Cristian Sanchez-Gomez entered the Bedford courthouse Friday as the last in the group to potentially see a jury in Bedford.

But in a plea agreement he signed, he gave up that right.

Sanchez-Gomez entered no contest pleas to first-degree murder and abduction while pleading guilty to gang participation.

A robbery charge was dropped.

Judge James Updike, Jr. ultimately found him guilty of first-degree murder, abduction and gang participation.

The results Friday mean there won’t be any more trials related to Wood’s death in Bedford County, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance.

“We’re very satisfied to be in the place that we only have sentencings remaining. It makes me reflect over the last five years - in fact we’re about to come up on the five-year anniversary - we wouldn’t have gotten here without the support of Raymond Wood’s family and without numerous agencies,” said Nance.

“When you look at the risk of trial, this was a plea that - it was very favorable to him as a compromise,” said Carter Garrett, defense attorney.

Sanchez-Gomez previously testified in three trials related to Wood’s death. He’s set to be sentenced in July.

