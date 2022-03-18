Celebrate National Quilting Day with local businesses
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - National Quilting day is March 19.
Fork Mtn Quilting stopped by WZBJ24 Friday to talk about ways folks can celebrate.
Fork Mtn is a quilt shop in the Rocky Mount Marketplace storefront. They offer classes at all levels, whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned veteran.
To learn more about Fork Mtn, head to their website.
