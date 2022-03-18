Celebrate National Quilting Day with local businesses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - National Quilting day is March 19.

Fork Mtn Quilting stopped by WZBJ24 Friday to talk about ways folks can celebrate.

Fork Mtn is a quilt shop in the Rocky Mount Marketplace storefront. They offer classes at all levels, whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned veteran.

To learn more about Fork Mtn, head to their website.

