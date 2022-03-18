Downtown Roanoke prepares for second weekend of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The St. Patrick’s Day celebrations continue in downtown Roanoke Saturday with the Shamrock Festival.

The festivities include live music, vendors, alcohol, and more.

Moved to the 19th because of weather last weekend, organizers are excited to bring more people to the downtown area to celebrate over both weekends.

“That’s one of the main reasons we do events downtown is to bring people down here. Anything we can do to bring people downtown, show off what we have and get people into the restaurants and businesses is really what it’s all about,” explains Jamie Clark of Downtown Roanoke.

Festivities start at 10 a.m.

Organizers encourage you to check online for street closures and parking options if you plan on attending.

