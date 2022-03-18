Driver charged with reckless driving for crash that critically injured motorcyclist

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Thursday.

At 4:30 p.m. March 17, Lynchburg Police officers were called to the 2400 block of Rivermont Avenue. They determined a driver had been traveling eastbound on Rivermont and turned onto Norfolk Avenue. When he made the turn, police say, he hit a motorcycle headed west on Rivermont.

The name of the driver has not been released.

The motorcyclist was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer M. Bauserman at (434) 455-6047.

