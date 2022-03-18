“The Feel Good Tour” takes instruments to families impacted by Kentucky tornadoes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The Feel Good Tour” has been helping families impacted by natural disasters for years. One of their biggest trips was heading down to New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.

Founders Bill Hudson and Al Coffey now wanted to help in another state, Kentucky, which was devastated by tornadoes in December.

“The Feel Good Tour” is partnering with “WoodSongs Tornado Relief” to provide free instruments to kids and families who might have lost everything.

”It’s one instrument at a time and one kid at a time and we’re just making it up as we go,” said Hudson.

“We’re a conduit; people give us some stuff and we try and find some place it can do some good,” said Coffey.

The giving comes full circle, because every instrument “The Feel Good Tour” is able to provide, was previously donated to them.

“The Feel Good Tour” brought almost 50 instruments to those in need Wednesday and returned from Kentucky Thursday.

