Former police officer pleads guilty in connection with Capitol riot

(WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer pleaded guilty Friday morning to a charge against him in connection with the January 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington, DC.

Jacob Fracker pleaded guilty before a DC judge for the charge of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Prosecutors said Fracker traveled to DC January 6 last year, entered the capitol and engaged in destructive and violent behavior.

His other charges will be dropped, per the plea agreement.

He’ll be sentenced at a later date.

This plea is separate from charges against another former officer.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.