Former police officer pleads guilty in connection with Capitol riot
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer pleaded guilty Friday morning to a charge against him in connection with the January 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington, DC.
Jacob Fracker pleaded guilty before a DC judge for the charge of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.
Prosecutors said Fracker traveled to DC January 6 last year, entered the capitol and engaged in destructive and violent behavior.
His other charges will be dropped, per the plea agreement.
He’ll be sentenced at a later date.
This plea is separate from charges against another former officer.
