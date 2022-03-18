Increasing clouds today with showers late

Patchy fog this morning

Warm with increasing clouds this afternoon

Rain possible Friday night into early Saturday

FRIDAY

An upper level ridge builds in Friday with a strong southerly flow out in front of our next frontal system. This will allow temperatures to warm nicely into the 70s with dry and calm conditions. Most of Friday should be dry, but a few scattered showers will work in Friday evening and continue overnight.

Rain showers move back into the region late Friday night. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday morning will start off mostly cloudy with a few rain showers continuing. We should dry things out by Saturday afternoon with decreasing clouds. Depending on the timing of the cold front, our high temperatures may be a bit cooler. For now we have highs heading back into the upper 60s and lower 70s for Saturday. Consider this weekend mostly dry after the rain passes Saturday morning. The first day of Spring is this Sunday at 11:33 AM! We will be slightly cooler on Sunday with highs ranging in the upper 50s and 60s. Winds will be stronger too throughout the weekend.

The first day of spring is this Sunday! Contrary to popular belief, we actually won't have equal day and night for us on this day as our sunrise is at 7:23 AM and our sunset is at 7:32 PM. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

We start next week off on the sunny side Monday. We’ll see mostly sunny conditions with highs near 70. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday as another storm system approaches by mid-week. This system may be a bit strong than our previous systems meaning more in the way of some heavier rain showers will be possible. Highs next Tuesday through Thursday will hold in the low to mid 60s.

A strong system heads our way next week bringing heavier rain into the region. (WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.