Longwood’s women’s basketball holds off Mount St. Mary’s, advancing to 2nd round

Longwood players run onto the court to celebrate their victory over Mount St. Mary's as time...
Longwood players run onto the court to celebrate their victory over Mount St. Mary's as time expires in the first-four round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(Ben McKeown | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Longwood University’s women’s basketball team is advancing in the NCAA tournament after holding off Mount St. Mary’s in the first round.

The Lancers won 74 to 70, making it the first NCAA tournament win in program history.

The team will now face 1 seed NC State.

It was the first time in history that Longwood’s men’s and women’s teams both made the NCAA tournament.

