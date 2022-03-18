Longwood’s women’s basketball holds off Mount St. Mary’s, advancing to 2nd round

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Longwood University’s women’s basketball team is advancing in the NCAA tournament after holding off Mount St. Mary’s in the first round.

The Lancers won 74 to 70, making it the first NCAA tournament win in program history.

The team will now face 1 seed NC State.

It was the first time in history that Longwood’s men’s and women’s teams both made the NCAA tournament.

FIRST NCAA tournament WIN in program history! 🎉 The MADNESS continues—bring on the NEXT round for these ladies! Longwood Lancers [74], Mt St Mary’s [70] #MarchMadness #GoWood #Horsepower pic.twitter.com/KGNTon0mdA — Longwood University (@longwoodu) March 18, 2022

