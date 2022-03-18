Hometown Local
Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in July 2021 Bedford shooting

Daniel Norwood in Bedford court Friday.
Daniel Norwood in Bedford court Friday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - In Bedford court Friday, a man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a woman last July.

Daniel Norwood was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to both charges Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors say he was under the influence of alcohol while in the passenger seat of a car and tried to unload a gun. The gun was pointed at 36-year-old Jessica Moore, and she was shot. She died after being taken to the hospital.

Norwood’s defense attorney said in court Norwood has been remorseful since the incident happened.

He’ll be sentenced in July.

