Man pleads guilty to summer 2020 Smith Mountain Lake realtor attack
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of assaulting a realtor near Smith Mountain Lake in June 2020 made pleas in court Friday.
Dustin Holdren pleaded guilty in Bedford court to aggravated malicious wounding and robbery. A charge of attempted rape was dropped.
Prosecutors say he attacked a realtor at an open house and stole cash from her.
He’s set to be sentenced in September.
