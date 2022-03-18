Man pleads guilty to summer 2020 Smith Mountain Lake realtor attack

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of assaulting a realtor near Smith Mountain Lake in June 2020 made pleas in court Friday.

Dustin Holdren pleaded guilty in Bedford court to aggravated malicious wounding and robbery. A charge of attempted rape was dropped.

Prosecutors say he attacked a realtor at an open house and stole cash from her.

He’s set to be sentenced in September.

