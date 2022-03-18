Hometown Local
Multiple valuables taken from Campbell County home

By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering in the Gladys area of Campbell County after numerous items were stolen, according to the department.

Police say a witness reported seeing an older white SUV at the home March 15.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Senior Investigator S.T. Herndon at 434-332-9574.

