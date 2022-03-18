New Henry County Adult Detention Center set to be in full operation by end of March

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Friday in Henry County, members of the community had the opportunity to tour the brand-new Adult Correction Center.

It’s a project that’s been years in the making, and according to the Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the facility will create a safer place to serve time, and possibly a safer community.

“A lot of the people need someone to invest in their lives,” begins the Sheriff.

Something the employees at the Henry County Adult Detention Center plan to do.

The nearly $80 million, 400 bed facility has ADA accessible cells, space for dental, mental, and physical medical attention, classrooms, and the ability to sort inmates from minimum to maximum security.

“This has actually taken a lot of its design and efficiency from a lot of places around the state,” he explains. “To my knowledge, this is the first detention center that has been built in the state in four to five years.”

Sheriff Perry says this building has resources the previous facility didn’t and is hopeful those resources can help some people turn their lives around.

“We do remind people that these are sons and daughters of our community and lives do change around,” he continues. “This is something that’s very needed. It is our community’s responsibility to have a place to detain people to try to change lives, because if not, we’ve been paying. We’ve been paying a million dollars a year, if not more, to house inmates somewhere else.”

Instead, the new building has space to house inmates from other jurisdictions, making up for some of that lost revenue.

That, and the addition of more correctional officers that amounts to one per every three beds, will make for a safer environment to work and serve time. In turn, creating a safer community.

“Not every life will change, but we can change more lives in this facility than we ever changed in the old facility,” adds Sheriff Perry.

The facility is expected to be in full operation by the end of March.

The Sheriff says he expects inmates to be transferred and the facility to be fully operational by the end of the month.

