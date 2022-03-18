Hometown Local
Police activity blocks Route 11/I-81 in Rockbridge County

Natural Bridge Exxon police activity
Natural Bridge Exxon police activity(VDOT)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are gathered along I-81 Friday afternoon and are asking drivers to stay away from the area.

The Route 11/I-81 on- and offramps are closed at Exit 175.

State police say early Friday afternoon, they were alerted about a person threatening self-harm, seated inside a vehicle at the Natural Bridge Exxon along Lee Highway. Police and the sheriff’s office set up a perimeter and have been communicating with the person to resolve the incident.

Police say, “There is no anticipated threat to the public.”

