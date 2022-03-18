Sox Fest to help kick off Salem Red Sox baseball season

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Red Sox are getting ready for the 2022 season and to celebrate they’re hosting Sox Fest Saturday, March 19.

The day will be filled with food and activities for all ages including a photo booth, outdoor games, inflatables, stadium tours, a mechanical bull, the grand opening of the team store, and more.

Season tickets, flex plans, kids club, silver slugger packages, and individual game tickets will be available for purchase and pickup.

The general manager of the Salem Red Sox also stopped by the WDBJ7 mornin’ show to talk about all the fun.

“It is a great opportunity to give back, have a one-day event, really kick off the season and get the fans back out the ballpark for the first time since September of last year. So it is a good opportunity to kind of open the ballpark up this year and everybody is ready,” said Allen Lawrence the General Manager of the Salem Red Sox.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Red Sox will take on the Lynchburg Hillcats April 8 for Opening Day.

The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

