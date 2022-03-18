Hometown Local
Tech’s Storm Murphy Ready for Happy Homecoming in Wisconsin

Fifth Year Senior Grew up in Middleton, Wisconsin
Storm Murphy is ready to lead the Hokies against Texas in the NCAA Tournament
By Travis Wells
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Milwaukee, WI (WDBJ) -Storm Murphy played his high school ball about an hour and a half outside Milwaukee, in Middleton. He’ll have plenty of friends and family in the stands on Friday when the Hokies battle Texas.

Murphy’s home state has produced plenty of good basketball players and Storm hopes to add to its rich history and tradition this weekend.

“You know the brand of Wisconsin basketball,” he said on Thursday before practice. “I’ve seen so many great players growing up here in the state and I’ve learned from so many watching before me. To come completely full circle where we’re back in Wisconsin, is cool, and I’m really excited for it.”

