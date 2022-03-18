Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Virginia Tech swimmer expresses frustration over competing with transgender athlete

By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Tech swimmer is expressing frustration over the first known transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I championship, according to an article in Newsweek.

Lia Thomas is a swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania, winning the 500-yard freestyle championship Thursday.

Virginia Tech swimmer Rose Pouch told Newsweek it’s “a common conception that we are all very disappointed and frustrated” about Thomas taking part in the competition.

She told Newsweek, “It’s heartbreaking to see someone who went through puberty as a male and has the body of a male be able to absolutely blow away the competition. Then you go into it with a mindset that you don’t have a chance, if that makes sense.”

Pouch told Newsweek one of her teammates was upset over not making the finals, coming in 17th when there were 16 spots in the qualifying round.

Pouch said it’s “hard to compete against someone with the aerobic capacity, the muscle development, the body of a man,” according to Newsweek.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Public Schools
Superintendent of Montgomery County schools terminated
WDBJ7 Photo
Causes of death confirmed in Covington shootings
Audrey Gusler (L) and Brendon Howard (R)
Radford Police looking for woman reported missing
Man in custody after attempted bank robbery, police chase
Roanoke councilman found guilty of embezzlement

Latest News

Virginia Tech women’s basketball defeated by FGCU, 84-81
The Salem Red Sox return.
Sox Fest to help kick off Salem Red Sox baseball season
Red Sox Fest Preview
Red Sox Fest Preview
Longwood players run onto the court to celebrate their victory over Mount St. Mary's as time...
Longwood’s women’s basketball holds off Mount St. Mary’s, advancing to 2nd round