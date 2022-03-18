Virginia Tech swimmer expresses frustration over competing with transgender athlete

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Tech swimmer is expressing frustration over the first known transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I championship, according to an article in Newsweek.

Lia Thomas is a swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania, winning the 500-yard freestyle championship Thursday.

Virginia Tech swimmer Rose Pouch told Newsweek it’s “a common conception that we are all very disappointed and frustrated” about Thomas taking part in the competition.

She told Newsweek, “It’s heartbreaking to see someone who went through puberty as a male and has the body of a male be able to absolutely blow away the competition. Then you go into it with a mindset that you don’t have a chance, if that makes sense.”

Pouch told Newsweek one of her teammates was upset over not making the finals, coming in 17th when there were 16 spots in the qualifying round.

Pouch said it’s “hard to compete against someone with the aerobic capacity, the muscle development, the body of a man,” according to Newsweek.

