COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDBJ) - The No. 5 Virginia Tech Hokies women’s basketball team was defeated by No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast, 84-81 Friday.

The Eagles have upset the Hokies in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, despite a school-record 42-point game from Liz Kitley.

The 12-seed 30-2 Eagles advance to the second round.

