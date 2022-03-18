Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Youngkin names director of Department of Conservation and Recreation

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin was inaugurated one month ago. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Youngkin announced Friday he has appointed Matthew Wells as the next director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, according to the department.

The DCR is Virginia’s lead conservation agency, in charge of the state’s habitats, parks, clean water, dams and access to the outdoors.

“Matt Wells is a talented leader who understands what Virginians care about,” said Senior Advisor to the Governor Andrew Wheeler. “His extensive background in the public, private and non-profit sectors, along with his proven ability to build broad coalitions, qualify him to guide the next phase of the agency’s work to protect our environment and make the commonwealth a great place to live and work.”

Wells has 20 years of experience in politics, policy and advocacy. Most recently, he was Senior Regional Manager for State Government Relations at WestRock, a company working in sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions. In the role, he managed the company’s interests in environmental stewardship and sustainability, forestry, economic development and other issues across multiple states.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Public Schools
Superintendent of Montgomery County schools terminated
WDBJ7 Photo
Causes of death confirmed in Covington shootings
Man in custody after attempted bank robbery, police chase
Roanoke councilman found guilty of embezzlement
Audrey Gusler (L) and Brendon Howard (R)
Radford Police looking for woman reported missing

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to have a discussion Friday.
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
Roanoke Councilman Convicted of Embezzlement
Roanoke councilman found guilty of embezzlement
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden COVID coordinators leaving in April, Jha to take over