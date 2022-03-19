Hometown Local
Death investigation underway after body found in Pulaski

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department has opened a death investigation after a body was found Friday morning in a wooded area behind Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA) at 1250 E. Main Street.

Officers responded to a call at 10:30 in the morning reporting a body behind the business and uncovered a victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Their identity is yet to be determined.

There is no threat to the community.

Further updates are expected within the next few days. Stay with WDBJ7.com for details.

