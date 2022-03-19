Jury award increases compensation for pipeline easement on Bent Mountain

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A federal jury in Roanoke has ordered the Mountain Valley Pipeline to pay more than three times the amount the company offered for property it condemned on Bent Mountain.

The company took 8.37 acres of land for the pipeline right-of-way.

Members of the Terry Family opposed the project, and they argued that the impact on the value of their property was much higher than the company estimated.

MVP asked the jury to award $151,850. This week, the jury awarded the landowners $523,327.

More trials are scheduled later this year for other tracts owned by members of the Terry family.

