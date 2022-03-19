One dead, four others injured in Amherst County shooting

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One woman is dead and four other people are injured after a shooting in Amherst County.

According to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, the department got the call just before 2 a.m. Saturday at 351 Old Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights.

Deputies and EMS personnel found a young woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators received information that four other people were at Lynchburg General Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds from the same shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to to call 434-946-9300.

