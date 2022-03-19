Two groups of residents displaced after Cave Spring apartment fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A total of six people out of two units are safe, but displaced Friday after an apartment fire in Cave Spring.

According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, crews responded at around 4:40 p.m. to the 4200 St. David Court for a report of a commercial structure fire. There, they found heavy smoke leaving the back of a third-floor unit and declared the situation a working fire.

Two adults and a child were home at the time, and were able to evacuate safely with no injuries. Another apartment’s residents were displaced due to water damage. The American Red Cross is aiding the residents.

A cause and damage estimate are yet to be determined.

