Warm and windy for the last day of Winter

A stray shower possible this morning

Warm and windy this afternoon

Cool and windy on Sunday

THIS WEEKEND

A random isolated shower is possible this morning. Most of us will be dry to and will see mostly sunny skies. Winds will be increase this afternoon ahead of the front. Winds could gust around 30-40 mph at times. The front looks to move through this evening. This will keep us windy into Sunday, but the change in wind direction will bring cooler air for Sunday.

Mild and windy today. (WDBJ Weather)

We start off Sunday with lows in the 30s and 40s. Our highs will be cooler thanks to a northwesterly winds. Winds could gust 20-40 mph at times through the day. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

Don’t forget about the first day of spring being this Sunday. The Vernal Equinox is at 11:33 AM!

The first day of spring is this Sunday! Contrary to popular belief, we actually won't have equal day and night for us on this day as our sunrise is at 7:23 AM and our sunset is at 7:32 PM. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

High pressure keeps us dry for both Monday and Tuesday. We start next week off on the sunnier side with highs near 70 on Monday. Clouds will be on the rise Tuesday as another storm system approaches by mid-week. This system may be a bit stronger than our previous systems meaning more in the way of some heavier rain showers will be possible. For now, models aren’t in agreement for timing, but looks like it could be passing through on Wednesday.

Highs next Tuesday through Thursday will hold in the low to mid 60s.

A strong system heads our way next week bringing heavier rain into the region. (WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.