(WDBJ) -

Ogilvie was one officer responding to a shooting at Covington Farm & Fuel on Monday, March 14; Toney S. Poulston, Jr., 42, and Randall Lee Paxton, 64, both of Covington, also died. Investigators say Poulston shot Paxton, then went outside the business, where the shooting involving police took place.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.