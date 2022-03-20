Hometown Local
Cool and windy start to Spring

Warmer air returns for the start of the week
Cooler today with gusty Northwest winds.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
  • Cool and windy today
  • Warmer air returns for the start of the week
  • Rain returns late Tuesday into Wednesday

SUNDAY

Winds remain gusty through much of the day. Winds could gust at times reaching up to 20-35 mph. Highs in the 50s and 60s this afternoon.

Cool and windy through the day.
Cool and windy through the day.

Spring beings today. The Vernal Equinox is at 11:33 AM!

The first day of spring is this Sunday! Contrary to popular belief, we actually won't have...
The first day of spring is this Sunday! Contrary to popular belief, we actually won't have equal day and night for us on this day as our sunrise is at 7:23 AM and our sunset is at 7:32 PM.

THIS WEEK

High pressure keeps us dry for both Monday and Tuesday. We start next week off on the sunnier side with highs around 70 on Monday. Clouds will be on the rise Tuesday as another storm system approaches by mid-week. This system may bring some heavier rain and possibly a storm or two. Models have slowed the timing of this system in recent runs so it appears this event will begin late Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday night. Expected rain totals could range from .50″-1.5″.

Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s through Thursday with cooler weather into next weekend.

A strong system heads our way next week bringing heavier rain into the region.
A strong system heads our way next week bringing heavier rain into the region.

