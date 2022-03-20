Cool and windy start to Spring
- Cool and windy today
- Warmer air returns for the start of the week
- Rain returns late Tuesday into Wednesday
SUNDAY
Winds remain gusty through much of the day. Winds could gust at times reaching up to 20-35 mph. Highs in the 50s and 60s this afternoon.
Spring beings today. The Vernal Equinox is at 11:33 AM!
THIS WEEK
High pressure keeps us dry for both Monday and Tuesday. We start next week off on the sunnier side with highs around 70 on Monday. Clouds will be on the rise Tuesday as another storm system approaches by mid-week. This system may bring some heavier rain and possibly a storm or two. Models have slowed the timing of this system in recent runs so it appears this event will begin late Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday night. Expected rain totals could range from .50″-1.5″.
Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s through Thursday with cooler weather into next weekend.
