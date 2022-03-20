Hometown Local
Man dead after being ejected during Alleghany Co. crash

(WJHG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night along Route 311 in Alleghany County.

According to Virginia State Police, the man was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe south when he ran off the right side of the road, and the vehicle flipped one tenth of a mile south of Route 600. The driver and a passenger were both ejected.

Bryson Nathaniel Burdette, 33 of White Sulphur Springs, WV, was the driver and not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The passenger who was ejected was taken to the hospital as well with injuries.

There was also a five-year-old child in the car at the time of the crash. There is no injury update as of early Sunday afternoon.

