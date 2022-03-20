Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man found dead in Covington house

Virginia State Police found a man dead inside a Covington house Saturday on Saturday afternoon
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a child was hit by a car in a parking lot.(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At around 4:45 on Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to a house in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street. There, they found a man dead. His death is being investigated as a homicide. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The investigation is being handled by Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Virginia State Police at 540-380-5700. You can also email VSP at questions@vsp.virginia.gov

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Public Schools
Superintendent of Montgomery County schools terminated
Natural Bridge Exxon police activity
US 11 back open in Rockbridge County
Virginia Tech swimmer expresses frustration over competing with transgender athlete
DC Riot Anniversary-Fracker
Former Virginia officer, West Virginia lawmaker plead guilty in connection with Capitol riot
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Two groups of residents displaced after Cave Spring apartment fire

Latest News

Hundreds came out to honor and celebrate Covington Police Officer, Caleb Ogilvie, on Saturday...
Hundreds gather to honor and celebrate Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie
Death investigation underway after body found in Pulaski
Friday Was World Sleep Day
Friday Was "World Sleep Day"
Hokie Fans Enjoy Hype, Despite Friday Losses
Hokie Fans Enjoy Hype, Despite Friday Losses