Man found dead in Covington house

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At around 4:45 on Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to a house in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street. There, they found a man dead. His death is being investigated as a homicide. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The investigation is being handled by Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Virginia State Police at 540-380-5700. You can also email VSP at questions@vsp.virginia.gov

