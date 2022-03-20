Hometown Local
North Carolina family helps Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Bulgaria

The family says thousands have fled from Ukraine to Bulgaria and more are coming every day.
The Blalock’s, from North Carolina, and have worked as missionaries in Bulgaria for two years.
The Blalock’s, from North Carolina, and have worked as missionaries in Bulgaria for two years.(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Russian forces continue to wage war against Ukraine, millions are fleeing to nearby countries like Bulgaria, where volunteers are helping with food and shelter.

The Blalock’s, from North Carolina, and have worked as missionaries in Bulgaria for two years.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, they were first in line to both send provisions to Ukraine and help Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria.

The family says for weeks, they’ve been providing food and water, helping transport families, and doing whatever else they can to help.

“It’s primarily the women and children,” said Keith Blalock. “A lot of the children that come in are traumatized and even some of them not even speaking.”

“When you see them come in and you see them crying, just to be able to rub their shoulder, you know...you can’t speak but just being there and trying to feel what they’re feeling and trying to show them love...you can’t imagine how they’re feeling I mean they’ve left everything,” added his wife Tracy.

“A lot of them are just really thankful for just the smiling faces and the love that we show them. And it’s just, a lot of them tear up if we hand them water or croissants because they’ve just been through so much and to have somebody to welcome them and show up, I feel like means a lot to them,” said his daughter, Kylie Blalock.

Blalock explained that over 70,000 people have fled to Bulgaria and more are coming every day.

“I’d like to see the war stop. I’m not real confident in that. But we want to be able to do what we can, while we can,” he said.

The family says they work through Charity Baptist Missions based in Bristol, Tennessee.

They say the best way you can get involved is by donating to your local church or charity.

Before you do, make sure your money is going to a reputable organization.

To do that you, check give.org to look up a charity and find out how much of your money is going to the cause.

To learn other ways to spot the differences between legitimate and fake charities, click here.

