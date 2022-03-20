Police release name of woman that died in Amherst Co. shooting

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says T’khira Monique Browley, 21, died at the scene.

The department got the call just before 2 a.m. Saturday at 351 Old Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights.

Deputies and EMS personnel found a young woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators received information that four other people were at Lynchburg General Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds from the same shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 434-946-9300.

