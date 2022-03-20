Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Police release name of woman that died in Amherst Co. shooting

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says T’khira Monique Browley, 21, died at the scene.

The department got the call just before 2 a.m. Saturday at 351 Old Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights.

Deputies and EMS personnel found a young woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators received information that four other people were at Lynchburg General Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds from the same shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 434-946-9300.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after body found in Pulaski
One dead, four others injured in Amherst County shooting
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Man found dead in Covington house
Virginia Tech swimmer expresses frustration over competing with transgender athlete
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Two groups of residents displaced after Cave Spring apartment fire

Latest News

Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening,...
Shooting wounds 4 at in Austin, Texas; suspect in custody
Man dead after being ejected during Alleghany Co. crash
What's Trending-3/20/22
What's Trending-3/20/22
Birthdays and Anniversaries 3/20/22
Birthdays and Anniversaries-3/20/22