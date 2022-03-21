Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Campbell County center designed for helping veterans receives inaugural Spirit of Virginia Award

The Spirit of Virginia Award is given to the National Center for Healthy Veterans Monday.
The Spirit of Virginia Award is given to the National Center for Healthy Veterans Monday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An organization committed to helping veterans recover received a first-of-its-kind award Monday morning.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin took a trip to the National Center for Healthy Veterans in Campbell County.

There, they presented the center’s leaders with the inaugural Spirit of Virginia Award.

The award is meant to commemorate those who build up others in the community.

“We want to make sure that we shine a light on individuals and organizations that are making really uncommon contributions to our greater good,” said Suzanne Youngkin.

A total of six awards will be given out throughout the year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Man found dead in Covington house
Man dead after being ejected during Alleghany Co. crash
Death investigation underway after body found in Pulaski
Police release name of woman killed in Amherst Co. shooting
A person walks by Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 19, 2022, where a...
Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting

Latest News

The location of a deadly Saturday morning Amherst County shooting along Old Wright Shop Road.
Faith leaders respond following deadly Amherst County shooting
Graphic
Crash closes Rt. 868 in Pittsylvania Co.
Courtesy: JDRF website
TypeOneNation virtual summits offer year-round help for those with diabetes
Looking for your next read? Join us for Live Book Club on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to...
WDBJ7+: Live Book Club!